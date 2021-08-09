On 7 November 2018, the Recommendations for Complying with the Legislation on the Advertisement of Over-the-Counter Medicines (the "Recommendations") were signed. The Recommendations were developed on the basis of an analysis of the established practice of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (the "FAS") and Russian courts concerning issues of applying Federal Law No. 38-FZ On Advertising dated 13 March 2006 (the "Law on Advertising").

This document was prepared with the participation of numerous leading expert associations and the FAS.

The Recommendations represent a complex guide for participants in the pharmaceutical market in relation to permissible approaches to advertising over-the-counter medicines. The goal of the Recommendations is to summarise and unify the practice in order to prevent some widespread breaches of the Law on Advertising.

The Recommendations are binding on companies that decided to officially sign them. However, for all other players on the market, the Recommendations may serve as an illustrative reference of what is "good" and "bad" practice when advertising over-the-counter medicines.

