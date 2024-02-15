Portugal is a tailor-made haven for retirees, offering an affordable cost of living, an ideal climate, safe surroundings and a manageable pace of life. It's no surprise that Portugal claimed the top spot in the 2023 Annual Global Retirement Index by International Living. This Western European gem has much to offer retirees seeking a new chapter in their lives.

Reasons to Choose Portugal for Retirement

Portugal's charm is one of its most appealing features for retirees. Whether you're strolling the hills of Lisbon, relaxing by the seaside in the Algarve, or exploring the rural interior, you'll find a warm and cozy atmosphere throughout the country. This sense of comfort is complemented by the social and active lifestyle of Portuguese culture. Portugal caters to everyone, whether you're an explorer, art lover, history enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, or simply someone who enjoys sipping tea and taking in life. It's a place where life is meant to be savored.

Healthcare and Infrastructure

With a growing population of retirees, both expats and locals, Portugal has invested significantly in upgrading its infrastructure. The country already hosts over 475,000 foreign pensions, totaling 2.3 billion euros. Portugal offers an exceptional subsidized or free healthcare system through the National Health Service for permanent residents. Additionally, private health insurance plans, which are affordable, are commonly held by both locals and foreigners. We can highly recommend Regency for Expats which provides international coverage for those that like to travel.

Lifestyle in Portugal

Portugal is considered one of the friendliest European countries, where strangers are quick to offer assistance. Most Portuguese citizens have at least some knowledge of English, making communication easy for expats.

Safety is a paramount concern, and Portugal is among the safest countries globally, coming in at number 7 on the Global Peace Index last year. The most significant worry in terms of crime is occasional pickpocketing.

Portugal boasts a delectable coastal cuisine, local wines, ancient architecture fused with modernity, and a rich historical tapestry with numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites. Its breathtaking landscape is a major attraction, featuring jagged cliffs meeting turquoise seas, sandy shores juxtaposed with vibrant city centers, and lush inland farms producing wines and other delights. Fruit trees line the streets of major cities like Lisbon, creating a perfect blend of natural and man-made beauty.

Cost of Living

A primary reason to retire in Portugal is its affordability. Portugal is one of the most cost-effective Western European countries, where retirees can comfortably live on their social security benefits. The cost of living in Portugal is approximately 30% lower than in the UK, with housing costs around 40% less. In a larger city center like Lisbon, a couple can expect to spend about €2,100 per month on necessary living expenses, while in a smaller city or suburban area, this cost drops to €1,500. Rural areas offer even more budget-friendly living options.

Portugal's Retirement Visa

Portugal offers various visa pathways for retirees, with the D7 Passive Income Visa being the most popular. This "Wealth Visa" is designed for those who have the financial means to live comfortably in Portugal without working or burdening the social care system. Qualifying income sources include pension income, dividends, or rental income.

The D7 Visa allows non-EU citizens with passive income exceeding €705 per month (€8,460 annually) to obtain residency in Portugal. It's initially issued for two years and can be renewed for an additional three years. After five years of total residency, visa holders can apply for Portuguese Citizenship or Permanent Residency.

The Golden Visa Option

Although the program recently underwent significant changes, the Portugal Golden Visa remains a popular choice for future retirees. This program allows investors to acquire and maintain residency in Portugal and eventually citizenship without physically relocating to the country. Investments can be made through Portugal investment funds, job creation and dedicated cultural investment. The D7 pathway is specified for retirees, but the golden visa can also be a solid option for those interested in investing in the country and acquiring residency, without the need to spend 183 days in the country each year.

Tax Breaks for Pensioners

Portugal offers generous tax incentives through the Non-Habitual Residence Regime (NHR) for those who have not been tax residents in Portugal for the last five years. Tax relief is granted on various types of income for the first ten years of residency, including rental income, capital gains, dividends, and investment yields. Non-Habitual Tax Residents are taxed at a flat rate of just 10% on pension income.

Where Retirees Settle in Portugal

Retirees in Portugal can choose to rent or buy property, depending on their visa route and intended length of stay. While Lisbon and Porto are popular cities for retirees seeking a vibrant urban lifestyle, most retirees prefer settling along the picturesque Portuguese coastline, particularly in the Algarve, known for its stunning beaches and relaxed way of life.

Retire in Portugal

Portugal is undeniably one of the best retirement destinations in Europe, offering a high quality of life at an affordable cost. With residency in Portugal, retirees gain access to the Schengen Area, the national health service, and a path to citizenship. Add all those advantages to the countless places Portugal has to explore with anyone with endless downtime and you've got yourself a one-stop shop for retirement dreams.

