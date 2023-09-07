by Bank of Valletta

6th September 2023

Bank of Valletta is offering its customers the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 II which has been launched by MAPRFE MSV Life.

Similar to the previous tranche launched in May 2023, the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 II is a single contribution investment linked to FONDO NARANJA GARANTIZADO 2026 FI, a fund managed by MAPFRE ASSET MANAGEMENT, SGIIC, S.A. and is designed to distribute three payments equivalent of 2.85% of the initial contribution and repay the initial contribution at maturity. These distributions, along with the initial investment amount, are guaranteed by MAPFRE Inversión SV, SA, provided that the plan is held to maturity.

Customers can apply for this plan with a minimum investment of EUR5,000. The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 has a fixed duration of 3 years commencing on the 28th of September 2023 and maturing on the 28th of September 2026. This investment offers an annual income payment of 2.85%, whilst the capital remains guaranteed if held until maturity, making it an ideal investment solution for those customers who look for a regular distribution of income and a guaranteed return.

Speaking about the offer, Ms Tonia Parascandalo, Head of Bancassurance at Bank of Valletta explained, "We are pleased to be able to follow the second tranche of this Plan, following the successful take-up of the first tranche. This investment solution adds value to our investors, particularly the more cautious ones since it offers both a capital guarantee and an attractive return on the initial investment." Customers will be able to apply for this Plan as of the 4th of September 2023 from any BOV Branch, Investment Centre or Private Banking. The offer will be available until the 18th of September 2023, unless it is fully taken up beforehand.

Ms Parascandalo also spoke about the Bank's close collaboration with MAPFRE MSV Life, saying that this has contributed to the Bank offering a range of MAPFRE MSV Life products, including protection plans, saving plans, lump sum investments, Personal Pension Plans and WorkSave Pension Schemes.

