Ghana's allure as a retirement destination has been steadily growing, thanks to its pleasant climate, natural beauty, and hospitable local culture. For those considering retiring in Ghana, there are certain visa and permit procedures to navigate, as well as financial considerations to keep in mind. In this article, we'll explore the essential information you need to know about retiring in Ghana and how to apply for a retiree permit.

Retiree Permit Application Process

To retire in Ghana, foreign nationals need to apply for a retiree permit. This permit allows retirees, who are no longer engaged in active employment, to remain in the country. The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) does not have a specific retiree permit but instead grants eligible applicants dependent residence permits. You must meet the age requirement of 60 years or above to apply.

Filling out Form F

The application for a retiree permit should be completed in Form F, which is submitted to the GIS. The applicant must provide personal details and reasons for seeking the permit, along with the desired duration of stay.

Maintenance Requirement

Like dependents, retirees must meet a maintenance requirement, demonstrating that they possess enough funds to support themselves and any dependents without relying on public assistance. Owning property or showing regular income through bank statements can serve as evidence of financial stability.

Prohibition on Employment

It's essential to note that retirees with a permit are prohibited from engaging in any employment, business, or activities for financial gain in Ghana.

Guarantors and Security Bond

A retiree applying for a permit must present two Ghanaian guarantors with copies of their Ghanaian passports. One of these guarantors is required to provide a letter of guarantee for the applicant. Additionally, both guarantors must jointly execute a bond for security (Form I). This bond holds them liable for any deportation or repatriation expenses up to the specified amount, should the retiree or any dependents need to leave Ghana.

Documentation Required

When applying for a retiree permit, ensure you have the following documents in order:

Application Letter : A formal letter addressed to the Comptroller-General, requesting the grant of a residence permit.

: A formal letter addressed to the Comptroller-General, requesting the grant of a residence permit. Passport-sized Photos : Provide two recent passport-sized photographs.

: Provide two recent passport-sized photographs. Financial Proof : Include bank statements or a lease agreement (or a combination of both) to demonstrate financial sufficiency.

: Include bank statements or a lease agreement (or a combination of both) to demonstrate financial sufficiency. Child's Consent (if applicable) : If you have a dependent child, you'll need a letter of consent from the child's parent.

: If you have a dependent child, you'll need a letter of consent from the child's parent. Child's Birth Certificate (if applicable) : Present a copy of the child's birth certificate if you have any dependent children.

: Present a copy of the child's birth certificate if you have any dependent children. Marriage Certificate (if applicable) : For married retirees, a marriage certificate is required.

: For married retirees, a marriage certificate is required. Non-citizen ID : Include a valid non-citizen ID as part of your application.

: Include a valid non-citizen ID as part of your application. Medical clearance certificate from the Ghana Immigration Clinic

from the Ghana Immigration Clinic Two Ghanaiana guarantors with copies of their national IDs

Conclusion

Retiring in Ghana may seem like a great idea due to its pleasant weather, stunning scenery, and friendly locals. However, it is imperative that you obtain a retiree permit and fulfill the financial obligations before making this dream a reality.

It is highly recommended that you consult a financial advisor to determine if retiring in Ghana aligns with your retirement goals. Following the set requirements and completing the necessary forms is crucial to making your retirement dreams come true in Ghana. Only then can you truly experience the country's appeal and splendor while enjoying its West African charm. You can connect with our experts at Acheampong & Associates for assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.