ARTICLE

Worldwide: Some Of The Consequences Of The Cost-Of-Living Crisis

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The current cost-of-living crisis has wide-reaching implications for employers and employees. Here Ius Laboris lawyers in a range of countries explore issues relating to pension schemes, and to employees working from another country.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide

Settlement Agreements: 5 Top Tips For An Employer Wrigleys Solicitors We answer five key questions to help employers avoid some common pitfalls in using settlement agreements.

Redundancies: What Is Pooling? Waterfront Solicitors LLP "Pooling" is a term that comes up in many redundancy situations but employers and employees are often confused as to what it means. Put simply, when more than one person...

Some Big Whistleblowing Changes Are Coming Your Way... Safecall At the beginning of 2022 SafeCall made a pledge to heavily invest in the development of our whistleblowing platform.

German Employment Law Fall 2022 Update: Bonuses, COVID-19, And Annual Leave Entitlements Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart This fall and winter season, employers in Germany have several developments in German employment law to put on their radars, including optional bonus pay due to the spike in energy costs...

Redundancies: 3 Expert Tips For Employers Waterfront Solicitors LLP With many businesses feeling the pressure from rising costs and other difficult economic conditions, we are seeing some reviewing their staffing needs as a way to steady the ship.