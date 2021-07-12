As life expectancy increases, governments are starting to redesign pensions for the future. So, will people need to work for longer and will governments require employers to provide pensions for employees?

In this episode, Corine Hoekstra, senior associate at our Dutch pensions firm Blom Veugelers Zuiderman Advocaten, joins us to talk about pensions law reform and also how a planned new Dutch pensions law will impact business.

