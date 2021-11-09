Key Points

The government of South Korea announced new rules for travelers applying for the Quarantine Exemption Certificate

Reduced quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

On Oct. 29, 2021, the government of South Korea announced new rules for travelers applying for a quarantine exemption certificate. Further, the rules reduced quarantine time from 14 to 10 days for most travelers. The quarantine exemption certificate has been available for travelers since July 1, 2021 for those travelers who had completed a full course of COVID-19 vaccination overseas.

What are the Changes?

Travelers applying for a quarantine exemption certificate will be required to apply through the portal Consular Services 24 only. Previously, applications were also accepted via email. Applications should be submitted 10-20 days prior to departure. Travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result issued within 72 hours prior to departure to South Korea. The quarantine period will be reduced from 14 days to 10 days for most travelers with exceptions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 4, November 2021

