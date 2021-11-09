Key Points

Updated COVID-19 measures for the Philippines

New Green and Yellow Travel list

Overview

The Philippines government approved a new resolution that will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2021. Under this resolution, the country's Alert Level System will be implemented in more locations. The risk-level classifications of different areas of the country have been updated, and new guidelines have been released concerning COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

Under the Alert Levels System, the alert levels for areas of the country were updated and will remain in effect until Nov. 14, 2021. Click here for specific information concerning each area of the country and its alert level. A Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (GCQ) has been created for certain areas of the country and will remain in place until Nov. 15, 2021. Additionally, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport opened more terminals for international air travel beginning Oct. 28, 2021. However, only travelers arriving from countries, jurisdictions and territories on the Green and Yellow list will be eligible for entrance. Amendments to the Green List and Yellow List will go into effect from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 4, November 2021

