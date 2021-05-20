Following our Alert on 7 April 2021 -

MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations

The MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) (No. 4) Regulations 2021 and extend the movement control order to seven new districts in the State of Kelantan and two new districts in the State of Sabah.

The districts of Lahad Datu and Sandakan, which were previously under a recovery movement control order, have been added to the list of districts in Sabah that are subjected to a movement control order. The effective period for the four districts in Sabah subjected to a movement control order are as follows -

for Keningau, from 5 April 2021 to 18 April 2021; for Tawau which was from 3 April 2021 to 16 April 2021, was extended to 30 April 2021; for Lahad Datu, from 11 April 2021 to 24 April 2021; and for Sandakan, from 17 April 2021 to 30 April 2021.

The districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah in Kelantan, which were previously subjected to a conditional movement control order, are now subjected to a movement control order from 16 April 2021 to 29 April 2021.

CMCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations

The CMCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) Regulations 2021 and provide that the following infected local areas are subjected to a conditional movement control order -

the State of Sarawak; the State of Johor; the State of Kelantan (except for districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah, which are subjected to a movement control order); the State of Penang; the State of Selangor; the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; the district of Kuala Muda, Kedah; and the district of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan,

from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021 except for the State of Sarawak where the effective period is from 13 April 2021 to 26 April 2021 and the State of Kelantan where the effective period is from 16 April 2021 to 28 April 2021.

RMCO No. 3 Amendment Regulations

The RMCO No. 3 Amendment Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) Regulations 2021, which set out the infected local areas subjected to a recovery movement control order from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021. These areas include –

the State of Kedah (except for the district of Kuala Muda which is subjected to a conditional movement control order); the State of Negeri Sembilan (except for the district of Seremban which is subjected to a conditional movement control order); the State of Sabah (except for the districts of Keningau, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan which are subjected to a movement control order); the State of Malacca; the State of Pahang; the State of Perak; the State of Perlis; the State of Terengganu; the Federal Territory of Putrajaya; and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Comments

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases is a source of concern for Malaysians and has resulted in a number of districts being placed under a movement control order.

