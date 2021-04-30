The last week in April is World Immunization Week, a World Health Organisation initiative. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination is at the top of the public health agenda more than ever before, but what implications does it have for employers and employment?

Our latest COVID-19 guide takes a closer look at vaccination, among other issues. We tackle questions including whether you can require vaccination as a condition of employment, what happens if an employee refuses vaccination or cannot get vaccinated, and related data privacy dos and don'ts.

COVID-19: Guide for International Employers

In our latest guide covering 37 countries, we take a look at whether you can mandate testing for coronavirus or require vaccination, how to handle a refusal or inability for someone to be vaccinated - and in all this, what data privacy issues arise. We also think about the growing questions around remote working.

Download

Ius Laboris has been providing practical guidance for international employers since, virtually, the outset of the pandemic in early March 2020, when we published our first Coronavirus Guide. In all, we issued six iterations of the Guide in 2020, each with a different emphasis, to cover what was current at the time. This year, in February 2021, the situation has shifted again, so that now what our clients are asking us about is, primarily, vaccination and the whole issue of how and where to work over the longer term.

In response, the latest issue of our Guide is called the COVID-19 'How and where to work' Guide for International Employers and it covers the following topics, in 36 different countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.