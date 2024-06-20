Support For The Creation Of Renewable Hydrogen Clusters

MITECO submits the aid programme for the creation of large renewable hydrogen valleys or clusters for public disclosure.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has taken an important step towards the decarbonisation of the Spanish economy with the submission of the draft order of bases for public disclosure that will govern the future call for the aid programme for the creation of large renewable hydrogen valleys or clusters, available at https://www.miteco.gob.es/es/energia/participacion/2024/detalle-participacion-publica-k-684.html.

The renewable hydrogen clusters or valleys that this initiative aims to promote are key to achieving the established objectives. These ecosystems bring together in one place the different stages of the hydrogen value chain, from production to storage and distribution to various users, such as transport, industry and energy end-users.

The initiative, which has a significant budget from NextGenEU funds, aims to promote the large-scale production and consumption of green hydrogen and its derivatives. This is a key element for integrating this energy vector into the Spanish energy mix and advancing in the decarbonisation of various industrial sectors.

The drive to create renewable hydrogen clusters is part of the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Storage (PERTE ERHA) and is fundamental to achieving the objectives of the Renewable Hydrogen Roadmap and the revision of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which foresees 11 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030.

The Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), an entity dependent on the MITECO, will be in charge of managing the future call for aid.

The deadline for submitting objections to the proposal is Friday 21 June 2024.

