Mubadala Capital Acquires RelyOn Nutec

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital is acquiring RelyOn Nutec from Polaris. RelyOn Nutec is one of the largest players within safety training and education for employees in e.g. the energy infrastructure and renewables sectors. We have advised Mubadala Capital throughout the process.

The RelyOn Nutec Group is a Danish-based conglomerate (formerly known as Falck Safety Services) and is one of the largest global providers of safety training and education for employees in the energy infrastructure, renewables, maritime, oil, and gas sectors, focusing on helping its customers save lives and protect the environment.

The transaction was signed on Friday, 24 May 2024 and is now pending regulatory approval.

We advised the buyer throughout the process.

Read more: Polaris Sells RelyOn Nutec to Mubadala Capital (polarisequity.dk)

