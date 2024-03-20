The Prime Minister ("PM") has recently issued a number of Decisions which approve the master plan that will be developed during 2023-2030 (with a vision to 2050) in various provinces (including Tay Ninh, Lam Dong, Phu Yen, Kon Tum and Tien Giang Provinces). Among other things, the Prime Minister has approved a list of energy projects in these provinces. The list of particular energy projects in each province can be found in Annexes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of this article. Now, developers may activate or apply for licenses and permits to develop energy projects in Tay Ninh, Lam Dong, Phu Yen, Kon Tum and Tien Giang Provinces.

Click here to read in full.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.