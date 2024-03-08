Vietnam:
Part One – Energy Projects In: Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Ba Ria Vung Tau, And Binh Thuan Provinces & Vietnam's Hydrogen Energy Development Strategy
08 March 2024
Russin & Vecchi
The Prime Minister ("PM") has
recently issued a number of Decisions which approve overall master
plans for the period 2023-2030 (with a vision to 2050) in various
provinces–Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Baria-Vung Tau, and Binh
Thuan Provinces. Included are the energy projects in these
provinces. The list of energy projects in each province can be
found in Annexes 1, 2, 3 and 4. Now, developers may activate
existing projects or apply for licenses and permits to develop new
energy projects in these Provinces.
