The Prime Minister ("PM") has recently issued a number of Decisions which approve overall master plans for the period 2023-2030 (with a vision to 2050) in various provinces–Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Baria-Vung Tau, and Binh Thuan Provinces. Included are the energy projects in these provinces. The list of energy projects in each province can be found in Annexes 1, 2, 3 and 4. Now, developers may activate existing projects or apply for licenses and permits to develop new energy projects in these Provinces.

Download File

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.