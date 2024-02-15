The impacts of climate change on global economies and businesses are no longer subtle, driving countries worldwide to transition towards renewable energy. With the Asia Pacific region's unique transition footprint, where the decline in the levelized cost of energy is unfolding at a time of emerging technologies, the region is rapidly transforming the renewable energy landscape. Solar as a renewable resource, in particular, is at the forefront, with many countries embracing solar solutions to meet their growing demands for renewable energy.

In this article, Caera Lee Huan Yin, a Partner in the Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities practice group, provides an overview of the renewable energy landscape in the region and delves into the country-specific continual evolution and adoption of solar energy in Malaysia and its valuable contribution towards the nation's energy transition pathway. Moving forward, the author expects to see a rising focus on integrated energy transition plans in the region's renewable stories, ranging from the integration of innovative generation and storage solutions to opportunities for repowering the existing fleet of plants with new renewable solutions.

Charting the Course of Solar Energy in Energy Transition

An overview of the renewable energy landscape in the region and the country-specific continual evolution and adoption of solar energy in Malaysia.

Originally published December 12, 2023

