ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Egypt

Unveiling The Electricity Act, 2023: Changes In The Power Sector, Opportunities And The Next Steps Famsville Solicitors On 9th June 2023, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assented the Electricity Bill 2022, effectively repealing the EPSRA 2005.

Overview Of Oil And Gas Regulations In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm There are various laws regulating oil and gas in Nigeria.

Legal Framework And Requirements For Oil And Gas Investment In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The statutory framework of oil and gas cuts across the ownership, control, operation of oil and gas in Nigeria. Various legislations govern oil and gas investment in Nigeria.

The Electricity Act 2023 And The Constitutional Amendment Act 2023: Implications For The Power Sector Alliance Law Firm In a bid to foster competition, transparency, and efficiency within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry ("NESI"), the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005 ("EPSRA") was passed into law.

Enhancing Transparency And Accountability In The Extractive Industries: A Review Of The EITI Standards 2023 Alliance Law Firm Axiomatically, some countries with humongous levels of energy resources are bedevilled with an excruciating level of poverty, energy deficit problems, deteriorating environment...