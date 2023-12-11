On October 12, 2023, the government appointed Electricity Price Committee presented their report. The expert committee's mandate was to investigate and discuss models that could con-tribute to more stable, predictable, and competitive electricity prices.

Background

The core of the committee's mandate was to explore measures that can mitigate the effects of possible future electrical price increases. These proposed measures are meant to protect electricity consumers from price increases range from significant changes to the power market, to the introduction of support schemes. Moreover, the committee's findings analyzed the effects of various forms of measures, including price effects, other consequences, and barriers to their implementation.

The Electric System Must Always Remain in Balance

Thousands of producers and millions of consumers in Norway and Europe must ensure, both individually and together, that electricity is produced and consumed in precise amounts at the same time. As electricity prices and their variations play a crucial role in conveying information to coordinate all these decisions, this balancing act is pivotal for future pricing stability.

Analysis by Electricity Price Committee

The committee analyzed both the current system, as well as possible measures to achieve lower, more competitive electricity prices in the future. This included both short and long-term effects. The report also focused on ensuring investments in renewable energy. It addressed end-users, industry, and businesses. After the analysis of 50 various measures, the committee highlighted three fundamental aspects in their report that can influence future prices:

Maintaining the electricity balance to ensure competitive and stable prices.

Preparedness for possible redistribution, which must be permanently in place to manage undesired distribution effects.

Regulatory measures to adapt to significant changes in the internal and European markets.

Hjort-partner Kristin Bjella participated in the Electricity Price Committee:

"The expert committee received a comprehensive mandate and had limited time for their work. We were an interdisciplinary committee, meaning that we had to tackle other disciplines and work methods, which is always a learning experience. Although we were not a legal committee, my primary task was to consider the legal challenges that different measures could raise and to identify areas that need further examination. I am quite proud of what the committee has managed to produce in such a short time."

You can read the full report here.

