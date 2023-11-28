November 2023 – Are you considering building your own Renewable Energy Source ("RES") in order to reduce your electricity costs, comply with internal ESG policies, or for any other reason? If so, you may find this overview of currently available subsidies to entrepreneurs in Slovakia for the construction of RES helpful.
Currently, there are two opened calls for the submission of applications for state aid in the total amount of EUR 94,554,298. We provide an overview of key information on such aid below.
Overview
|Call
|
Call for the submission of applications for funds from
the Recovery and Resilience Facility to support the construction of
new facilities for the production of electricity from RES and to
support the increased flexibility of electric power systems for the
higher integration of RES - battery systems
|
Aid for equipment for the production of electricity from
solar energy
|Call code
|01I01-26-V06
|PSK-MIRRI-004-2023-DV-FST
|Publication date
|20 October 2023
|4 October 2023
|Total available funds
|
EUR 63,740,000, of which:
|
EUR 30,814,298, of which:
|Maximum aid per project
|
EUR 2,500,000 for Activity A
EUR 5,000,000 for Activity A+B
|EUR 10,000,000
|Maximum aid intensity
|
45% of eligible costs
|
|Eligible projects
|
Activity A: Construction of new RES facilities
Activity B: Construction of new energy storage (only in connection with Activity A)
|
Activity A: Construction of new photovoltaic sources
Activity B: Construction of new energy storage (only in connection with Activity A)
|Eligible territory
|
Whole Slovak territory
|
Districts: Prievidza, Partizánske, Koaice I-IV, Koaice-okolie, Michalovce
|Deadline for application
|
15 January 2024
|
1st round: 30 November 2023
2nd round: 31 January 2024
3rd round until exhaustion of resources: Last business day of each second following month
|Source of subsidy
|
Recovery and Resilience Facility
|
Just Transition Fund
Notes
- Non-eligible are projects where realisation started before the filing of an application for a subsidy.
- Due to restrictions contained in the rules for the provision of subsidies, use of the subsidies may prove to be limited for the implementation of projects that foresee the lease of RES assets to a customer (to be operated by the customer as its local source of RES).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.