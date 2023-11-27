ARTICLE

Renewables Readiness Assessment of Mongolia prepared jointly by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Energy of Mongolia, finds that electricity output from the country's solar and wind resources alone could reach 15,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, the equivalent of more than 18 million tonnes of avoided coal.

The National Renewable Energy Center (NREC) estimates that Mongolia's total renewable energy potential is 2.6 terawatts (TW), a potentially huge resource base for electricity production and export. In the decades ahead, these could draw on the vast solar and wind potential of Mongolia's Gobi Desert. With this resource, it is possible to fully satisfy the domestic energy consumption, but also meet the energy demand of the Northeast Asian region if the energy transmission infrastructure is optimally resolved.

Wind Power

Mongolia has potential to become one of the major wind power producers.

10% of the total land area can be classified as excellent for utility scale applications, Power density 40—600W/m2, the resource could potentially supply over 1100 GW of installed capacity. Wind power classification of Good-to-Excellent wind power resources are equivalent to 1,113,300 MW of wind electric

Solar Energy

About 270-300 sunny days per year with an average sunlight duration of 2,250-3,300 hours are available in most regions of Mongolia. Annual average amount of solar energy is 1,400 kWh/ m2 with solar intensity of 4.3-4.7 kWh/m2 per day.

Hydro Power

There are 3800 small and big streams and rivers in our country, which could support up to 6417.7 MW of power and deliver 56.2 billion kWh of electric energy annually.

