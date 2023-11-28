The People's Committee of Hau Giang Province ("Hau Giang PC") has recently issued a letter which seeks MOIT's endorsement to include a wind power project (100 MW) in the national master plan for power development (PDP8). The project is proposed to be located at Vinh Vien A Ward, Long My District, Hau Giang Province.

Under PDP8, the total capacity of wind power projects of the whole industry (from 2023 to 2030) will be limited to 6,000 MW. Several provinces have also requested the MOIT to include wind power projects in PDP8. For example, the Binh Dinh PC has requested the MOIT to include 15 new wind power projects in PDP8: (i) eight onshore wind projects (860MW) and (ii) seven offshore projects (11,000 MW). The Phu Yen PC has also requested the MOIT to include (i) 22 onshore wind projects (2,655 MW); (ii) eight offshore wind projects (2,000 MW) in PDP8. The total capacity, as proposed by the Hau Giang PC and other provinces, exceeds the approved capacity. The MOIT needs to consider proposals of other provinces and the master plan before MOIT's endorsement can be given. The MOIT is drafting regulations on the implementation of PDP8. We will continue to follow the development of MOIT's regulations on the implementation of PDP8, and particularly on the limit of 6,000MW in the existing PDP8.

