Mauritius:
Courtesy Visit By UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy To Mauritius To PM Jugnauth
10 October 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
UK's Trade Envoy to Mauritius, Mr. Andrew Selous, visited
Prime Minister Jugnauth at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis
on October 03, 2023, discussing the UK-Mauritius Strategic Trade
Partnership signed on 17 April 2017, bilateral ties, and renewable
energy cooperation. Mr. Selous expressed UK's interest in
expanding British organizations in Mauritius, especially in
renewable energy, and participating in the 2024 African Investment
Summit in London.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Mauritius
The Multi-Sector Fuel Dilemma
Bracewell
Confusion persists among industry stakeholders regarding the correct structuring approach to renewables. The truth is that renewables traverse sectors and is not a sector itself.
Setup Your Oil Trading Industry In Dubai
Oneworld Ltd
Everyone knows how the United Arab Emirates and its luxurious and sumptuous hotels, shopping malls and sports cars. However, could you even imagine how it would be without oil exploration?
The Energy Audit Explained
NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg
"Energy Audit" is a frequently used term in legal practice, but we've noticed that companies often have questions about it.