UK's Trade Envoy to Mauritius, Mr. Andrew Selous, visited Prime Minister Jugnauth at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis on October 03, 2023, discussing the UK-Mauritius Strategic Trade Partnership signed on 17 April 2017, bilateral ties, and renewable energy cooperation. Mr. Selous expressed UK's interest in expanding British organizations in Mauritius, especially in renewable energy, and participating in the 2024 African Investment Summit in London.

