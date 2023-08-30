The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced auctions for the construction of renewable energy sources (RES) facilities and they are scheduled as follows:

31 August 2023 - 20 MW;

1 September 2023 - 200 MW;

22 November 2023 - 30 MW.

The total capacity allocated for 2023 is 860 MW and is distributed among the following types of power plants:

Solar Power Plants (SPP) - 100 MW;

Wind Power Plants (WPP) - 500 MW;

Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) - 250 MW;

Biogas power plants (Biopower plants) - 10 MW.

The first phase of the auction is scheduled for 31 August and 1 September. The starting price for 31 August and 1 September is 41.23 Tg/kWh (excluding VAT) (approximately $0.089) for small and large projects.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan amended the Rules for Organising and Conducting Auction Trades. According to these amendments, persons who have terminated the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) under the fixed tariff due to non-compliance with the terms of commissioning of the RES facility on time will not be allowed to participate in auctions during the next 3 years.



More detailed information can be found on the official websites of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Settlement and Financial Centre for Renewable Energy Support LLP and KOREM JSC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.