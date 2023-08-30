UzbekHydroEnergy Corporation (UzGidro) has recently unveiled a tender opportunity for the construction of five innovative hydropower plants with a combined capacity of approximately 46.6 MW.

These plants will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP), integrating essential infrastructure to ensure employee safety during emergencies.

Notably, Unicase Law Firm is serving as the legal advisor for this transformative project, ensuring its regulatory compliance and success.

The proposed power stations, named "Kyzyl-Daryo," "Suvlisoy," "Dukentsay," "Kamchik," and "Kuyi Koksu," will collectively cost $106.9 million.

