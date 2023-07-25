Auction Tenders for the Next 3 Months (Renewable Energy Sources)



31 August 2023



RES type: Hydroelectric power station



Region: All regions



Unified Electricity System of Kazakhstan: North and South zones



Amount of purchased capacity: 20 MW



Maximum auction price: 41,23 tg/kWh



Required commissioning date/contract period: 60 months from the date of conclusion of the contract/20 years. Financial security of the application for participation in the auction bidding on the basis of 1 kW of installed capacity of the project: 2 000 tg/kWh. Financial security for fulfilment of the purchase agreement conditions per 1 kW of installed capacity of the project: 10 000₸.



1 September 2023



RES type: Hydroelectric power station



Region: All regions



Unified Electricity System of Kazakhstan: North and South zones



Amount of purchased capacity: 200 MW



Maximum auction price: 41,23 tg/kWh



Required commissioning date/contract period: 60 months from the date of conclusion of the contract/20 years. Financial security of the application for participation in the auction bidding on the basis of 1 kW of installed capacity of the project: 2 000 tg/kWh. Financial security for fulfilment of the purchase agreement conditions per 1 kW of the project: 10 000₸.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.