The Finnish summer is showing its best and there is an air of cautious anticipation. The war in Ukraine continues for the second year, market development is difficult to foresee and the rising interest rates hit both companies and households hard. On a brighter side, the energy transition is carrying Europe towards an emission-free era, bringing along new growth opportunities or those ready to seize the opportunity. The Finnish political field also shows clear signs of purposeful changes to a more business-friendly direction and the beginning of a new era.

The only constant in life is change, and amid all the changes, we need to focus on the things we can control. Right now, we can control how we adapt to the changing world. We will need courage and determination to help us forward even through difficult times. Despite hardships, now it's the time to sow the seeds for future growth and focus on green transition investments and support them on all levels of decision-making as well as promote green innovations. There is good reason to believe that the energy transition will create enormous opportunities and can help turn this decade into a decade of growth in Finland.

We at Castrén & Snellman have also drawn from our courage and determination. This summer, we celebrate our 135-year-long journey that we have travelled through the changing society in an independent Finland, enabling the success our clients. The trust shown by our clients has turned the small boutique firm established by two men into an international forerunner of business law, employing more than 300 experts. We want to hold on to our standard of exceeding expectations at all times.

As a forerunner, we embrace our responsibility at the dawn of a new era. Finland is a pioneer in the energy transition, and Castrén & Snellman is advising in the most important renewable energy projects in Finland. I believe that the prelude of yet another success story has been played and that it is up to us to decide how the story continues.

Our warmest thanks to our clients, stakeholders and employees! We wish you a happy summer!

