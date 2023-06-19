In remote settlements of Turkmenistan, the Turkmenenergo energy corporation plans to build solar power plants with a total capacity of more than 6 MW at the first stage. This was announced by the head of the service for the development of renewable energy sources "Turkmenenergo" Dovlet Allayarov at the International Scientific and Practical Conference: «Energy Prospects, New Technologies for the Development of Hydrocarbon Deposits", which took place on June 15 in Ashgabat.

As Allayarov noted, the specialists of our country are actively studying international experience in the field of renewable energy sources and are conducting their own developments in this direction.

According to the speaker, this should contribute to the development of "green" technologies in the country, environmental protection and rational use of natural resources.

Read more: https://oilgas.gov.tm/en/posts/habarlar/7899/korporatsiya-turkmenenergo-postroit-v-otdalennykh-rayonakh-turkmenistana-solnechnye-elektrostantsii

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.