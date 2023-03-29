Land use rights are regulated primarily by the Land Code, the Civil Code and the Law on Real Property Registration.

Procedure on obtaining the land use right may vary depending on the category and purpose of the land.

What are the categories of the land in Kazakhstan?

Agricultural lands

Residential lands (cities, towns, rural settlements)

Lands for industry, transport, communications, for the needs for space activities, defense, national security and other non-agricultural purposes

Lands for nature reserves, sanatory lands, lands of recreational and historical-cultural designation

Forestry fund lands

Water fund lands

Reserve lands

State owned land

right to a short-term (up to 5 years) land use

right to a long-term (from 5 to 49 years) land use

Privately owned land can be obtained by means of

a lease agreement with the owner

a sale-purchase agreement with the owner Download : How to secure land for renewable energy project in Kazakhstan (unicaselaw.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.