There are no general tax and customs exemptions for renewable energy projects in Libya, nor are there general tax and customs exemptions for investments in green hydrogen. Neither REAOL nor GECOL have the powers to exempt an investor from applicable tax laws. Any promise to exempt a project from taxation in a PPA must be treated with care.

If, however, a renewable energy project is structured under the Investment Law and an investment license is granted, the general tax exemptions under the Investment Law apply.

To the extent that revenue is collected on a project account in Libya, a repatriation will only be possible after the project company has declared a respective dividend and made the respective tax declaration. It would need to be discussed in detail whether revenues from a project with the NOC could be collected outside Libya.

