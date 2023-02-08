In the absence of a specific renewable energy law to provide for a pricing mechanism and  interconnection with the grid, a PPA is considered the baseline document for all renewable  energy projects.

The PPA would typically be concluded between the sponsor (or the sponsor's SPV) and  either GECOL or REAOL. It is expected that the NOC will be an important partner for  all export-oriented projects, for example where the renewable energy project shall fuel the  production of green hydrogen that can then be exported to Europe. In addition, the NOC  may, in future, be a potential off-taker.

The PPA provides a comprehensive contractual framework for projects and regulates the  technical specifications including the allocation of the project land, the connection to the grid,  the off-take of the electricity produced by the project, and the purchase price  

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.