The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) announced on January 16, 2023, the opening of registration for carbon credit trading on its Renewable Energy and Carbon Credit Exchange Platform. This new online platform supports the domestic carbon market and provides Thai exporters with the ability to purchase carbon credits, allowing them to address demands from importing nations to conform to carbon emission reduction regulations. This is expected to be a positive step forward for the current practice in Thailand, in which the carbon market operates as a voluntary and unregulated buy-sell platform, free from government regulation.

Developed in partnership with the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), the FTI: CC/RE/REC X Platform, or FTIX, is intended to increase the promotion of national carbon credits, renewable energy, and renewable energy certificates, thus improving the country's efforts to mitigate climate change. Entrepreneurs interested in registering for carbon credit trading on the FTIX can do so through the FTIX website at fti-cc.com.

The platform initially supports carbon credit trading through over-the-counter methods. In the near future, the FTIX will be developed to support 100% renewable energy (i.e., RE100 energy) and renewable energy certificate trading. However, the related tax and carbon pricing policies have not yet been issued. The TGO is currently in discussions with the Fiscal Policy Office and the Ministry of Finance regarding fiscal policy for the FTIX.

