The Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On additional measures for the implementation of energy-saving technologies and the development of low-power renewable energy sources" No. УП-220 dated September 9, 2022 establishes that from October 1, 2022:

Individuals will be able to purchase solar and wind power plants and solar water heating devices produced in the country with payment in installments without interest for 3 years;

Part of the expenses of persons who installed such devices and paid their full cost are compensated from the Extra-budgetary Energy Saving Fund under the Ministry of Energy. The amount of compensation is from 5 to 50 basic calculation values (approximately from USD 137 to 1,364) and depends on the power of the device.

Moreover, from January 1, 2023:

when designing and putting into operation all (public and private) new and reconstructed social facilities under construction, catering facilities, services, multi-apartment residential buildings connected to local heat supply systems, as well as all shopping malls with an area of ??more than 1,000 m2, it is necessary to provide coverage of at least 25 % of hot water consumption by installing solar water heaters;

it is forbidden to start construction works if the project documentation does not provide for the installation of renewable energy sources devices;

it is forbidden to take into operation new buildings and structures, in which it is planned to use hot water, if they installation of solar water heating devices is not expected (with the exception of individual housing);

the introduction of energy-saving and renewable energy sources will be taken into account when forming KPIs for managers and employees of social facilities and other budgetary organization.

