Kyrgyzstan: On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Renewable Energy Sources"

The law establishes the legal, organizational, economic and financial framework, mechanisms for regulating relations between the state, producers, suppliers and consumers of renewable energy sources, equipment for production, installations using renewable energy sources.

