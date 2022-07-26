Kyrgyzstan:
On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Renewable Energy Sources"
26 July 2022
GRATA International
The law establishes the legal, organizational, economic and
financial framework, mechanisms for regulating relations between
the state, producers, suppliers and consumers of renewable energy
sources, equipment for production, installations using renewable
energy sources.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
