On 26 April 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Appraisal Council to appraise the draft National Power Development Plan 8. The Appraisal Council approved the Draft. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is working with relevant government agencies to submit the final draft for the Prime Minister's approval in May 2022.

The latest draft is the sixth draft of the Power Master Plan 8. Under which, the total capacity of power sources is expected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030, a decrease of about 35,000 MW compared to the previous plan. This latest draft overcame the shortcomings of the power source structure, reduce coal power, increase renewable energy (especially offshore wind energy), and postpone the development of inter-regional transmission system until 2030.

