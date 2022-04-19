Kazakhstan:
How To Obtain Land For Renewable Energy Projects In Kazakhstan?
19 April 2022
Unicase Law Firm
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Selection of a suitable land plot considering the type of
renewable energy and compliance with regulatory requirements is
fundamental for the successful implementation of a renewable energy
project.
In this guide, we provide steps on how to secure a land plot for
a renewable energy Project under Kazakhstan laws and
regulations.
Download the document
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Kazakhstan
A Brief Summary Of Turkish Mining Law
Balcioglu Selçuk Ardiyok Keki Attorney Partnership
Mining is highly regulated in Turkey and is governed by a special set of laws. As per Article 168 of the Turkish Constitution, natural wealth and resources are under the authority...