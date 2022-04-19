ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: How To Obtain Land For Renewable Energy Projects In Kazakhstan?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Selection of a suitable land plot considering the type of renewable energy and compliance with regulatory requirements is fundamental for the successful implementation of a renewable energy project.

In this guide, we provide steps on how to secure a land plot for a renewable energy Project under Kazakhstan laws and regulations.

Download the document

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.