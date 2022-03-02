  1. The MOIT Report on Wind and Solar Tariffs

After the feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) for domestic wind and  solar power projects expired in 2021, the Vietnamese  Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is revisiting the  issue to propose new regulations to lawmakers.  In this vein, MoIT recently directed a report to the  Prime Minister, which expands on the status quo of  domestic wind and solar power FiTs. The proposed  amendments are aimed at Decision 37/2011/QD- TTg (as amended by Decision 39/2018/QD-TTg) and  Decision 13/2020/QD-TTg that define Vietnam's FiTs  for renewable energies (RE).

MoIT recommends instructing local authorities to  suspend the issuance of Investment Policy Decisions  with respect to wind power and solar power projects  that have been included in the Vietnamese National  Power Development Plan No. 7 (NPDP VII) if they  have not been implemented as of 26 January 2022.  Additionally, MoIT suggests approving projects in the  wind and solar industry that were included in the PDP  VII and have been issued with an Investment Policy  Decision before 26 January 2022.

To streamline the executive rollout of renewables,  MoIT plans to issue a circular that guides methods  on establishing electricity generation schemes,  determining electricity prices, and providing model  Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) for RE.

  1. The DPPA Pilot Project

After MoIT's previous Report No. 94/BC-BCT and  Document No. 229/VPCP-CN (Document 229) are  the next points of discussion in Vietnam's plans  to establish a pilot program for project owners to  directly buy power from power generators in RE  (Pilot Project). The intended Direct Power Purchase  Agreements (DPPAs) enable the Vietnamese Office of  the Government (OOG) to issue Document No. 229 to  MoIT to push for an update of the draft regulations on  the implementation of the Pilot Project.

The new mechanism that will be established under  the Pilot Program enables renewable energy power  generators to enter into direct contractual relations  with major power consumers for the purchase of  power. The Deputy Prime Minister, who is in charge of the power sector, has formally agreed to assign  MoIT to develop a new draft DPPA regulation to  prepare a Prime Minister's decision on the issue.  It shall take into consideration the transparency,  efficiency, lawfulness and sustainable  development of the domestic power sector.  Other authorities at the state level, such as the  Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning  and Investment, and the Ministry of Justice  have also commented on this issue at the end  of 2021.

The new draft of the Pilot Program implicates  significant changes to the tariff mechanisms  and transaction structures. As planned, eligible  power consumers will buy power at the retail  price instead of the spot market price. As the  regulations that define the Pilot Program are  still in their early stages and subject to further  revision, MoIT and other authorities are likely to  provide more details soon.

  1. Grid Capacity Limitations

In the Vietnamese RE space, the limitation  of grid capacity and power distribution have  shifted into the centre of the discussion. Due  to insufficient infrastructure to feed RE into the  grid, Vietnam's National Load Dispatch Center  (NLDC) announced at the end of January 2022  that it cannot add any more wind and solar  power capacity to the national grid in 2022.  Propelled by favorable FiTs, Vietnam managed  to connect 4.46 GW of solar power capacity  to the grid by end of June 2019. According to  NLDC officials, this has had a major impact  on Vietnam's grid resilience and peak power  distribution. The total amount of electricity  produced in and imported to Vietnam in 2022,  including rooftop solar, is expected to add up to  275.5 billion kWh – an increase of 7.9 percent  compared to last year.

