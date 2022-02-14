Kyrgyzstan:
Time To Shed A Light On Renewable Energy Regulation In Kyrgyzstan
14 February 2022
Unicase Law Firm
The development of energy sector in Kyrgyzstan, including
renewable energy is currently in its infancy. The country is not
making the most of its endowments and its energy potential in the
form of hydro resources or renewable energy. Currently, the
practical use of RES in Kyrgyzstan is about 1%.
According to available information, renewable energy potential
in Kyrgyzstan includes:
- hydro facilities - 5-8 billion kWh/year;
- wind facilities - 44.6 million kWh/year;
- solar facilities - 490 million kWh/year;
- biomass - 1.3 billion tons of equivalent fuel.
In order to stimulate the share of renewable energy, Kyrgyzstan
became a signatory of United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2000. In 2003, Kyrgyzstan joined the
Kyoto Protocol of the UNFCCC and in 2019 ratified the Paris
Agreement on climate change. Recently, Kyrgyzstan also introduced
the updated Nationally Determined Contribution ("NDC") to
Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions. The NDC sets out targets
reflecting the estimated amount of greenhouse gas emissions
regarded as a contribution to meeting the goals of the Paris
Agreement on climate change in 2025 and 2030.
Read more in the attachment.
