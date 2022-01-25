ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The new framework applicable to the National Electrical System ("SEN") finally came into force, brought by Decree-Law 15/2022, of 14 January (the "New SEN Framework Law" ). The main novelties are the following:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Portugal

The Regulatory Framework Of The Turkish Energy Market - Energy Law Series 01 CETINKAYA The Turkish energy industry has been steadily growing for nearly 20 years and has become one of the fastest-growing power markets in the world. Although Turkey's demand for energy is increasing rapidly,...

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority Has Published The Regulation On The Electricity Market Capacity Mechanism CETINKAYA The capacity mechanism ensures reliable and secure installed power capacity and/or long-term system security in the electricity market.

Good News For Renewable Energy Producers Following Amendments To The Romanian Energy Law Kinstellar On 31 December 2021, Government Emergency Ordinance no. 143/2021 amending the Romanian Energy Law no. 123/2012 (the "Energy Law") and other normative acts was published in the Official Gazette...

Climate Checkpoint Plan: 2022 Marks & Clerk The UK government has launched a consultation on its climate checkpoint plan for new oil and gas developments.

Offshore Wind In Norway – Key Points SANDS Advokatfirma According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy has presented the following key points in the government's plans for offshore wind in Norway...