In Uzbekistan it is planned to build 10 (ten) projects, power plants operating from renewable sources, 8 (eight) of which are related to solar energy in 2022. New power plants will be located in Bukhara, Namangan, Khorezm, Kashkadarya, Fergana and other regions of Uzbekistan, and 2 (two) more wind stations will be built in Karakalpakstan. In 2023 it is planned to put into operation 8 (eight) projects in this industry.

The total capacity of the planned power plants will be 3600 (three thousand six hundred) MW, of which 1900 (one thousand nine hundred) MW will be provided by solar power plants and 1700 (one thousand seven hundred) MW by windmills. In addition, in the first quarter of this year, a 100 (one hundred) MW solar power plant is expected to be launched in the Samarkand region, and it will become the second such power plant after the photo luminescent evacuation system (PLES) in the Navoi region, which has been operating since August 2021.

The generation of electricity from renewable energy sources, including for personal use, is regulated by the Law "On the use of renewable energy sources" No.ЗРУ-539 dated May 21, 2019 (the "Law on the use of renewable energy sources"). It is important to note that according to the Law on the use of renewable energy sources (RES), permits are not required for the use of RES. Moreover, the state budget will compensate part of the costs of their installation, and will also provide a number of benefits.

In accordance with the Law on the use of renewable energy sources, the complete disconnection from existing energy networks and the use of only RES allows to grant the exemption from property tax for individuals and from land tax for a period of three years (starting from the month of using renewable energy sources).

It is also important to note that the Ministry of Energy plans to announce 2 (two) tenders for the construction of solar and wind power plants.

