According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy has presented the following key points in the government's plans for offshore wind in Norway:

The plan is to grant licensing areas to 2-3 projects within 1 April 2022



For fixed-foundation offshore wind, licensing areas will be granted based on auctions, and no subsidies will be available



For floating offshore wind, licensing areas will be granted based on qualitative criteria, and projects may receive subsidies



The licensees will have to pay for necessary grid connections

In order to avoid controversies as experienced in relation to onshore wind in Norway, the government proposes to establish a forum consisting of representatives from the offshore wind industry, the tourist industry and the fishing industry, to seek to resolve any conflicts.

The government will present the entire plan for the offshore wind industry on Friday 11 June 2021. During the autumn, the government will consider rules for projects with grid connection also to markets outside Norway.

Originally published 8 June, 2021

