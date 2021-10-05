ARTICLE

In a press conference on 30 September 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (“MOIT”) confirmed that there would be NO FIT extension for wind energy projects after 31 October 2021.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently issued a new draft Circular on regulations on methods of building electricity generation price brackets and determining electricity generation prices, power purchase agreement for solar and wind energy projects. This Circular will apply to solar energy projects that have not met the COD deadline of 1 January 2021 or wind energy projects that have not met the COD deadline of 1 November 2021. Though it is only at draft stage, it is expected that the Circular will come into force soon and give developers as well as investors clarity on renewable power projects development and related transactions.

According to the Draft, this Circular will apply to:

i) Ground-mounted solar energy projects, floating solar power projects

ii) Rooftop solar energy projects

iii) Onshore wind energy projects and

iv) Offshore wind energy projects.

The electricity generation price bracket is the range of values from 0 (zero) to the ceiling price of the type of solar and wind power plants corresponding to each type of solar power plant (floating, ground mounted) and wind power plant (onshore, offshore). The ceiling price is the electricity generation price of a standard solar and wind power plant. Standard solar and wind power plants are plants that have operated, are under negotiation or are selected during the year (N-1).

Electricity generation price of newly built solar and wind power plants is determined based on:

a) Reasonable expenses of the Investor in the whole economic life of the project;

b) The financial internal rate of return (IRR) is 12%.

The electricity generation price of a solar and wind power plant includes the following components:

a) Power purchase and sale contract price: To be agreed upon by the two parties and determined according to the formula specified in Article 11 of this Circular;

b) Specific connection price: To be agreed upon by both parties and determined according to formula specified in Article 14 of this Circular.

Electricity generation price of solar and wind power plant is exclusive of value-added tax and other taxes, fees and cash receipts according to the State's regulations (except for taxes and fees already paid) included in the electricity generation price plan.

The draft Circular also provide a new Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) template to be used for solar and wind energy projects , including detailed procedure for PPA negotiation and checklist of documents to request for PPA negotiation.

