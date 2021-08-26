2 ways of implementation:

  1. Via auction
  2. Direct sales

Renewable energy facility implementation via auction

  1. Application for participation in the auction
  2. The auction winners are included into the list of energy producing organisations using renewable energy.
  3. Inclusion of the Auction Winners in the renewable energy facilities Siting Plan
  4. Conclusion of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 20 years:
    • to the Financial Settlement Centre (FSC);
    • to consumers through signed bilateral agreements.

