2 ways of implementation:
- Via auction
- Direct sales
Renewable energy facility implementation via auction
- Application for participation in the auction
- The auction winners are included into the list of energy producing organisations using renewable energy.
- Inclusion of the Auction Winners in the renewable energy facilities Siting Plan
- Conclusion of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 20
years:
- to the Financial Settlement Centre (FSC);
- to consumers through signed bilateral agreements.
