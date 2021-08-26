ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: On July 12, 2021, Milli Majilis Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Adopted A New Law "On The Use Of Renewable Energy Sources In The Production Of Electricity" Dated May 31, 2021

On July 12, 2021, Milli Majilis of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a new Law “On the Use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity” dated May 31, 2021 #339-VIQ.

Consisting of 3 chapters and 20 articles, this law regulates the legal, economic and organizational bases for the use of renewable energy sources in the electricity generation, as well as support mechanisms to promote the electricity generation from renewable energy sources and other relations in this field.

The Law provides creation of an atlas of the potential of renewable energy sources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as an information system on renewable energy sources.

It is also stated in the Law that a permission with the requirements of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On Licenses and Permits” shall be obtained for the production of electricity from renewable energy sources in excess of the specified capacity.

