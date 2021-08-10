In recent years, the Taiwanese Government set aggressive renewable energy targets, with a particular focus on the development of its offshore wind power capabilities. This exciting new market presents great opportunities for foreign investors as well as local electricity market players. At the same time, it highlights the need for a local legal and regulatory framework in Taiwan that will foster the development of the market in an effective and efficient manner.

This Jones Day White Paper updates an earlier similar paper (published in February 2018) with the latest on the current legal and regulatory framework for offshore wind farm projects in Taiwan. For the sake of completeness, we have reiterated here ongoing relevant information on topics such as the general procurement process, environmental approval process, more recent developments regarding the grid allocation process, approvals/licensing regime, and other key considerations for offshore wind developers (i.e., foreign ownership limits, foreign exchange controls, etc.). The intention is to provide foreign investors with an ongoing checklist of what to consider when seeking to participate in the unfolding Taiwanese offshore wind energy project market.

Read the White Paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.