ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Kazakhstan

Europe Announces "Fit For 55", Its Scheme For Carbon Neutrality By 2050 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP In connection with implementing the European Green Deal and its efforts to become the first climate-neutral continent, the European Commission announced on Wednesday...

Main Barriers To Small-Scale Renewable Energy Projects In Kazakhstan Part II Unicase Law Firm Based on international practice, the main lever of starting incentives for small RE is direct support of direct investments (direct subsidies or subsidized loans).

European Green Deal Takes Shape In Fit For 55: What Does It Mean For Ireland? Arthur Cox The European Commission has adopted Fit for 55, the cornerstone of the European Green Deal. It is a highly significant, cross-sectoral package detailing the binding actions...

Can We Expect Electricity Storage Facilities/Units To Be Realized In Turkey Any Time Soon? Boden Law Energy storage plays a key role in energy transition. Studies show that energy storage may pave the way to combat climate change as it would reduce relying on fossil fuels and decrease carbon emissions.

How Is The UK Government Going To Achieve Its Net Zero Carbon Targets? Shakespeare Martineau That was the question we posed to Laura Sandys CBE at our recent AEEC conference concentrating on decarbonising the heat we use in our homes and businesses and transportation. Laura a non-executive