Kazakhstan:
Launching The Green Pass Through Tariff For Electricity
19 July 2021
Unicase Law Firm
The Government of Kazakhstan revised the ceiling tariffs of
energy- producing organizations and from July 1 introduced a
surcharge mechanism for support of renewable energy.
Download the document (Russian)
Download the document (English)
