RE projects  implementation  via auction

1. Application for participation in the auction

2. The auction winners are included into the list of energy producing organizations using RE.

3. Inclusion of the Auction Winners in the  RE projects Siting Plan

4. Conclusion of the Power Purchase  Agreement (PPA) for 20 years:

  • to the FSC;
  • to consumers through signed bilateral

The RE  projects  Siting plan

THE SITING PLAN IS FORMED ON  THE BASIS OF THE FOLLOWING  DATA AND APPROVED BY THE  AUTHORIZED BODY (MOE):

  • target indicators for the development of the RES sector;
  • a list of operating facilities for the use of RES, with an indication of the  installed electric capacity within the  zones and the type of facility for the  use of RES;
  • the maximum allowable capacity of RES facilities by the zones and types of  facilities for the use of RES;
  • the register of auction winners;
  • projects for the construction of facilities for the use of RES of  qualified conventional consumers.

Download >> RE Projects Implementation In Kazakhstan :  Auction And Direct Sales

