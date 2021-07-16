ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: RE Projects Implementation In Kazakhstan : Auction And Direct Sales

RE projects implementation via auction

1. Application for participation in the auction

2. The auction winners are included into the list of energy producing organizations using RE.

3. Inclusion of the Auction Winners in the RE projects Siting Plan

4. Conclusion of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 20 years:

to the FSC;

to consumers through signed bilateral

The RE projects Siting plan

THE SITING PLAN IS FORMED ON THE BASIS OF THE FOLLOWING DATA AND APPROVED BY THE AUTHORIZED BODY (MOE):

target indicators for the development of the RES sector;

a list of operating facilities for the use of RES, with an indication of the installed electric capacity within the zones and the type of facility for the use of RES;

the maximum allowable capacity of RES facilities by the zones and types of facilities for the use of RES;

the register of auction winners;

projects for the construction of facilities for the use of RES of qualified conventional consumers.

