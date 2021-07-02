Source: Adapted from the 'Watts New' e-Newsletter Q2 2021 edition

Construction continues on the Barbados Light & Power's (BL&P's) Clean Energy Bridge (CEB) Project, a 33 MW medium speed diesel generation plant located in Trents, St. Lucy.

The CEB Project was launched in early 2020, and will reduce Barbados' fuel import bill, as well as electricity fuel costs across the island. It also serves as a launchpad for Barbados' transition to 100% renewable energy by the year 2030.

The project, which is valued at an estimated BDS$ 100,000 million worth of investment is being undertaken by international company Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies for the marine and energy markets.

According to BL&P's Project Lead, Dave Skeete, "The team has energised the step-up and station service transformers that facilitate the interfacing of the plant via the Trent's substation, which means that the auxiliaries will have power supply to allow critical testing to proceed."

The BL&P has pledged its commitment to strengthening reliability levels that will safely power Barbados "every moment of every day."

