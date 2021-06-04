ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: New Responsible Person For RES Of The Ministry Of Energy Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Has Been Appointed

Abdullajon Otaboev has been appointed Head of the Department for Development of Generation Based on Renewable Energy Sources of the Ministry of Energy.

Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov noted that few countries are liberalizing their energy sector on such a scale as Uzbekistan. Due to high population growth, the country's electricity consumption is expected to double by 2030.

In light of these expectations, an energy strategy was created to increase the energy supply significantly. The stated goals are to build 3 GW wind farms and 5 GW solar power plants over the next 10 years.

