The winners of tender for construction projects of PV stations with a capacity of 180-220 MW of alternating current each, located in Samarkand and Dzhizakh regions (Scaling Solar 2) have been determined.

According to the PPP Law of Uzbekistan, the tender was carried out in two stages. In this regard, the International Finance Corporation was hired as lead consultant to assist in structuring and tendering solar energy projects with capacity of up to 900 MW.

Submitting an application for preliminary qualification; Evaluation of the project, discussion of project documentation, provision of technical and financial proposals (for those who have passed preliminary qualification).

The construction of PES in Dzhizakh and Samarkand is part of the implementation of the strategy of the Government of Uzbekistan to increase the share of renewable energy production to 5 GW over the next 10 years.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, 84 applications were received from potential investors who submitted "expressions of interest."

On May 20, 2021 the Ministry of investment and foreign Trade of Republic of Uzbekistan revealed two financial proposals in live.

The project on construction of a solar power plant in Samarkand region has revealed 6 envelopes:

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (MASDAR);

International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power);

Jinko Power Technology Co. Ltd. (Lead Sponsor), China Power International Holding (CPIH) Ltd. (Anchor Sponsor) И Jinko Power (HK) Co. Ltd. (Member of consortium);

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) (Lead Sponsor), Samsung C&T Corporation (Anchor Sponsor) И KIND (Consortium Member);

POWERCHINA Resources Ltd. (Lead Sponsor) И Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd. (Anchor Sponsor);

Total Eren S.A. (Lead Sponsor) И Total Solar INT (Anchor Sponsor).

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) with a tariff offer of 1.791 cents per kWh of electricity (1.57 cents for electricity + 0.221 cents for power grid equipment) was recognized as the winner of the tender for the project for the construction of a 220 MW PES in the Kattakurgan district of Samarkand region and broke the world price record again.

The project on construction of a solar plant in Dzhizakh region has revealed 7 envelopes:

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (MASDAR);

International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power);

Jinko Power Technology Co. Ltd. (Lead Sponsor), China Power International Holding (CPIH) Ltd. (Anchor Sponsor) И Jinko Power (HK) Co. Ltd. (Member of consortium);

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) (Lead Sponsor), Samsung C&T Corporation (Anchor Sponsor) И KIND (Consortium Member);

POWERCHINA Resources Ltd. (Lead Sponsor) И Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd. (Anchor Sponsor);

Total Eren S.A. (Lead Sponsor) И Total Solar INT (Anchor Sponsor);

Risen Energy Co.Ltd.

Also, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) became the winner of the tender for the construction of a PES in the Gallaaral district of Dzhizak region, offering a tariff of 1.823 cents (1.578 cents for electricity + 0.245 cents for electric grid equipment) per kWh of electricity for a 220 MW power plant.

As part of the projects, each developer investor will have to build a solar power plant, as well as a new 220 kV substation.

