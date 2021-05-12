Under its Public Sector Smart Energy Programme (PSSEP), the Ministry of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has, over the past three years, made great strides in its quest to make government buildings more energy efficient.

To date under PSSEP, the Ministry has installed 2.46 megawatts of solar energy in public buildings, leading the way in the usage of renewable energy in the public sector and helping the institutions save money in their monthly electricity bills.

The Division undertook energy audits of 15 government buildings that are used for the procurement of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Some of these technologies include energy efficient air conditioners, LED lighting and even solar panels for electricity generation.

Leading the way in energy efficiency is the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) and the Energy Division has declared the SJPI as an Energy Champion Building. The institution is the first to receive this prestigious title; and a 39-foot-wide sign will be installed on one of SJPI's buildings to highlight this accomplishment.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry will be hosting an official ceremony on Wednesday, May 12, at 9:30 a.m. to unveil the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology as the first Energy Champion Building.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.